Maximum relief to people after IMF accord: Marriyum

ABBOTTABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the government would give maximum relief to people after finalising an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a news conference at Abbottabad Press Club, Marriyum Aurangzeb, who was flanked by Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbassi, said the first phase of negotiation with the IMF team had been completed and shortly there would be a final agreement in this regard. She said previous Imran Khan regime had approached the IMF for an agreement and the incumbent government had no option but to negotiate for the revival of suspended programme. The minister said PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif had successfully concluded an agreement with the IMF in 2014 and not a single rupee increase was witnessed in the prices of daily-use commodities at that time.

To a question, she said the PTI lawmakers had tendered resignations on their own initiative after casting aspersion on the parliament and asked how the PTI’s lawmakers would now sit in the same House after defaming the parliament.

She said the policy decisions would be taken in accordance with the law and Constitution and surely not on the whims of Imran Khan.

She said PML supremo Nawaz Sharif had taken an initiative to construct Hazara Motorway and launched Sehat Card for the poor people in 2014, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had now inaugurated Hazara Electric Company for the local people.

“These projects reflected the strong commitment and affection of PMLN leadership towards the people of Hazara Division in particular and KP in general,” she added.

Marriyum said the economy was ruined during the last four years of PTI government at the Centre and 10 years rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the PTI government miserably failed to construct even a single hospital in the province that exposed its poor governance.

She assured the members of the Abbottabad Press Club to redress their genuine problems related to furniture, digital labs and provision of equipment for studio facility.

The minister said that payment to the media outlets, including electronic ones, would be halted in case they failed to pay salaries to staff and workers. She said that the policy rules regarding journalists' safety and security would be formulated in consultation with the journalists' bodies and would soon be tabled before the cabinet for final approval.