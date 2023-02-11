Judiciary comes under fire in Senate

ISLAMABAD: In a rare move, the superior judiciary came under criticism in the Senate Friday from the treasury for “political statements” and passing remarks against the parliament and legislation.

Citing PMLN Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s statement, which appeared in the media, State Minister for Law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan said the role of the Supreme Court was often discussed in the House. He added Senator Irfan Siddiqui had made some remarks, and in response, the Chief Justice passed some remarks. Initially, the issue of observations by legislators and judges about each other was raised in the House during the question hour by the minister of state for law and justice after JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad raised questions over the Supreme Court’s monitoring of the Gun and Country Club’s special audit.

Senator Mushtaq contended, “This is not the job of the Supreme Court”, when the House was told in response to a question that the court had taken notice of the allotment of Pakistan Sports Boards’ land to the club, and appointed a caretaker committee and a special audit was being carried. The minister said all institutions should remain within the constitutionally defined domains and that instead of parliamentarians and judges passing remarks about each other, lines should be drawn. He then proposed the matter be referred to the standing committee concerned. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani instantly referred the matter to the standing committee on law and justice.

After the question hour, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senator Irfan Siddique took strong exception to remarks by the Chief Justice that the country just had one honest Prime Minister. He said though he did not name the only honest prime minister in his view, he was perhaps referring to Muhammad Khan Junejo. Then he wondered, “who gave him the privilege to declare prime ministers from Liaquat Ali Khan to Imran Khan dishonest. It was also said that the Parliament is incomplete and it is not being completed deliberately. The parliament’s legislation is controversial that is why it is not being completed”. He emphasised that courts should not lash out at the parliament. He wondered would it be acceptable if someone says the country had just one honest chief justice. He pointed out the Chief Justice also termed the parliament controversial. “The parliament passes laws with majority and voters, and hence his remarks were an attack on the prestige and sovereignty of the House. Neither the judiciary nor the armed forces are representatives of the people. The parliament comprises chosen representatives of the public and it must not be ridiculed,” he argued.

Senator Irfan maintained the Chief Justice had made some remarks in a case that had no direct link with elections and other related matters and his remarks were irrelevant. He contended the remarks were disturbing, adding the parliamentarians hold the judiciary in high esteem and would continue to do so. In this connection, he referred to the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, endorsement of four martial laws, and permission to a uniformed general to contest elections and removal of a prime minister for not getting salary from his son, and said, “We have bowed our heads before every decision of the judiciary and will do so in future”.

“The judiciary has its jurisdiction. Judicial activism started with the restoration of former CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry. Laws and constitutional amendments passed by the parliament are being challenged in courts,” he remarked, referring to amendments made by the parliament to NAB laws. Senator Irfan said the majority was sitting in the parliament and a majority enacted laws. “Today, a majority is sitting in the National Assembly. How did he say that the parliament is controversial and the Senate passes laws with majority,” he remarked. He wondered how the CJP had remarked that the parliament was controversial and questioned whether the court had ever questioned martial law administrators and passed such remarks during despotic regimes. Then he termed the statement an attack on the sovereignty and respect of the parliament.

He opined that courts should let the parliament work and they could strike down any law if it was repugnant to the Constitution. He said that there was no case of this House before the apex court. Amid complete silence, he concluded that courts should avoid political statements by overstepping their jurisdiction. “If you find a law to be flawed and repugnant to the Constitution, you can annul it and nobody can stop you. However, it must be kept in mind that hundreds of lawmakers had rolled heads before the law was enacted,” he added.

In response to his speech, Leader of the Opposition and senior PTI leader Dr. Shahzad Waseem rose to support the remarks of the chief justice of Pakistan and said that indeed the parliament was incomplete, as the largest party had been ousted, abusing the Constitution. And, he continued, how was it ousted was before all. He added then how and what type of caretaker setup had been installed was quite obvious. However, he regretted that the Constitution was not being followed, specifically Article 105, envisaging the announcement of elections to two assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “If elections are not held within 90 days as per the Constitution, then this book of the Constitution will be closed and I have my fears, this will open the path of civil unrest, which we can’t afford in the given circumstances,” he argued.

He contended that criticism was being called contempt, saying, “It is in your hands to honour, if the Chief Justice indicates, then take it in the category of criticism, not contempt. The court restored membership of PTI’s MNAs and within no time, in reaction, the assembly session was prorogued. Will this add to our prestige,” he pointed out. He insisted, “We shall have to make course correction and would have to move towards elections.” He strongly advocated compliance with the Constitution and holding elections accordingly.

Earlier, another PTI Senator Syed Shibli Faraz said that there was anxiety and tension among the public as well as legislators, as the way shown by the Constitution was not being followed, which was to hold timely elections, whereas fundamental rights, like freedom of expression were being usurped under on pretext or the other.

On one hand, he pointed out, there were plans of imposing more taxes, because of financial crisis while on the other, the number of cabinet members had reached 75.

Responding to the Leader of Opposition’s speech, ex-premier Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani clarified that the PTI was not ousted by the PDM but it had itself to blame for this, as then the opposition used a constitutional path of a no-trust motion against Imran Khan. “In return, Imran, the then NA speaker and deputy speaker resorted to unconstitutional measures regarding the motion while as per the Constitution, a Prime Minister, who faced a no-trust motion, could not advice the President for assembly dissolution but he did so and within 20 minutes, it was done,” he added.

And, again, he pointed out that it was the Supreme Court of Pakistan that had set all the steps aside as unconstitutional. He added both provincial assemblies were also dissolved by the PTI itself and now the matter was pending before courts, and whatever the verdict it would be complied with.