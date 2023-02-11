Two army officers martyred in Kohlu

RAWALPINDI: Two officers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Friday after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off during a sanitisation operation conducted on credible intelligence to deny terrorists any liberty of action in Kohlu area of Balochistan.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said that during the ensuing sanitisation of the area, the IED exploded close to the leading party.
The martyred soldiers were identified as Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) and laid their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat, it said.
The sanitisation operation was continued in the area to apprehend perpetrators and enemies of peace. It added that such cowardly acts by inimical elements could not sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.
“The security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives,” the ISPR said.
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet Friday approved an increase in prices of paracetamol...
ISLAMABAD: An austerity committee formed on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has submitted a set of...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the National Accountability Bureau to bring forward the real accused...
ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and renowned economist Hafiz Pasha set alarm bells ringing vis-à-vis economic...
ISLAMABAD: In an inconceivable achievement, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has announced the annual profit...
Ag APPABBOTTABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the government...
Comments