Saturday February 11, 2023
National

13 in the run for NA-43 by-poll

By Our Correspondent
February 11, 2023

JAMRUD: Thirteen candidates have submitted nomination papers in the office of the Election Commission to contest NA-43 by-election in Khyber district. The by-election is being held on March 16 on NA-43, which consists of two tehsils of Jamrud and Landikotal. The candidates include former federal minister Noorul Haq Qadri and former MPA Bilawal Afridi too and both are considered strong candidates.

