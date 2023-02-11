Man kills wife

MALAKWAL: Husband killed his wife over a domestic dispute at Miana Gondal on Friday, in the Miana Gondal police limit.
Police sources said Babar Ali had some domestic dispute with his wife Faria Bibi. On the day of the incident, both the husband and wife exchanged harsh words. Babar got infuriated and shot his wife to death and managed to escape. Miana Gondal police have registered a case and started an investigation.
