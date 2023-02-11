Child specialists urge end to promotion of formula milk

KARACHI: Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) - a representative body of child specialists - has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to avoid promoting formula milk during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches for their harmful effects on the health of the infants.

“Pakistan has the highest rates of mortality among children under the age of five mostly from pneumonia and diarrhea – for which infant formula is a major risk factor,” PPA president Jamal Raza and secretary general Dr Khalid Shafi said in a letter to Chairman PCB Najam Sethi.