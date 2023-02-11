Imran’s interim bail extended

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court has extended the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in the case related to the protest after the Toshakhana reference decision.

During the hearing, apart from Imran Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, PMLN leader and plaintiff Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha and others appeared in the court. Babar Awan sought 25 days more exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds and said the doctors did not allow Imran Khan to travel.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that Imran Khan talks about justice, but to date he has not appeared before the police. “If this is the case, make a board of PIMS. I don’t think this plaster will come off in the next six months. It is only a bandage for the court.”

Babar Awan said Imran Khan is ready to attend through a video link. Ranjha requested to make a board of PIMs for Imran Khan and said that the doctors should go there and check Imran Khan and give a report. The court after hearing heated arguments from both sides accepted Imran Khan’s request for exemption on medical grounds and adjourned the hearing until February 27.