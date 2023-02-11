Fact Check: Can institutions refuse to assist ECP?

ISLAMABAD: Can the government institutions refuse to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the general elections as reported by the media? The Article 220 of the Constitution of Pakistan says the executive authorities are duty bound to assist the ECP in the discharge of its duties.

However, the same Constitution gives protection under Article 254 in case elections are not held within 90 days. As per the media reports, the defence and finance ministries as well as the judiciary have expressed their inability to support the general election process in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the National Assembly by-elections, citing security, high expenses and lack of manpower as the reasons, according to official sources.

Taking the cited reason, particularly the security situation as a guide, Pakistan’s situation was much worse as far as country’s security is concerned at the time of general elections 2008, 2013 and 2018. Despite the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Dec 2007, the country went into general elections in 2008. Similarly despite attacks on political leaders in 2013 and 2018, the elections were held as per the schedule.

According to the European Union Election Observation Mission Report 2008, from Dec 11, 2007 until March 4, 2008, there were over 100 bombs, suicide attacks, rocket missiles, and hand grenades or IED/time bombs reported. There were also 123 incidents involving shootings with a total 615 victims, of whom 413 were killed.

The 2013 election observation report of the European Union Mission says that during the last four weeks of the campaign, there were a reported 130 security incidents resulting in more than 150 people killed. Most of the attacks were directed against candidates and supporters of parties identified as secular, in particular the Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM) in Sindh, two of the three political parties the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had threatened, the third being the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Moreover, before the general elections 2018 according to the EU Mission report there had been 40 major incidents of terrorism-related violence in the first six months of 2018. “The particular conditions placed on the mission were in the light of the serious security challenges faced by Pakistan, which was rated as one of the ten countries in the world most severely affected by terrorism,” the report says.

Keeping the previous three general elections security situation in view as reported by the independent election observation missions, the current security situation is much better than the previous general election years. Hence, citing the security reason does not justify the excuse to assist the Election Commission for holding general elections.

As per Article 220 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the executive authorities are duty bound to assist the ECP. “It shall be the duty of all executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces to assist the Commissioner and the Election Commission in the discharge of his or its functions.”

However, according to legal experts, if the elections are not held within 90 days in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, this will not be an unconstitutional act as the Constitution gives protection under article 254. “When any act or thing is required by the Constitution to be done within a particular period and it is not done within that period, the doing of the act or thing shall not be invalid or otherwise ineffective by reason only that it was not done within that period,” Article 254 of the Constitution reads.

Talking to The News, Justice (R) Wajihuddin Ahmed said that the ECP is an autonomous body and every executive body is duty bound to assist the Election Commission in performing its duties. There is a similar provision in the Constitution for the Supreme Court. Article 220 however doesn’t apply to the judiciary.

“If judiciary cannot assist the ECP in holding the elections, the ECP can utilize the non-judicial persons for this purpose. In the past non-judicial persons have performed their duties effectively. Therefore, non-availability of judicial persons should not be an excuse to delay the elections. If there are no financial constraints in running the other affairs of the country then why the government is citing the financial limitations for elections only,” commented Justice (R) Wajih.