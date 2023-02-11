Inzamam hopes Babar will shine for Zalmi

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi president Inzamam-ul-Haq on Friday hoped that skipper Babar Azam will deliver for Zalmi in the PSL-8 which will begin from next week.
“He is the world’s top player and I hope he will play superbly in this season which will also help Zalmi,” Inzamam told reporters here.
“Little bit weaknesses are always there and the learning process continues always but the way Babar is performing he is making improvement day by day,” said Inzi, also a former Pakistan captain.
“Here when he will come and play for Zalmi it will be good for the franchise. I also will work for Zalmi and it will be a fine experience for me this time,” Inzi said.
Babar will lead Zalmi this season. Inzamam said that modern day cricket needs such players who can bat fast.
“These days we don’t need such players who don’t get out. We need players to play fast and according to the team’s requirements,” Inzi said. “These days test cricket has also become faster. If you see, England and New Zealand series so there are runs being made four and above per over. We need to change our cricket. We don’t need such players who don’t get out,” Inzi said.
“These days the requirement is different and so that kind of players are coming,” he said.
