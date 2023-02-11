Nasir Butt starts defamation cases against Tasnim Haider, others over Arshad Sharif murder allegations

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League’s senior leader in the UK Nasir Butt has started defamation cases against several people over false allegations made against him for leading the alleged murder conspiracy of journalist Arshad Sharif and a gun attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference here, Nasir Butt announced that he had started legal action against Syed Tasnim Haider, his solicitor Mahtab Anwar Aziz, Tariq Mahmood, businessman Liaquat Malik, YouTuber Major (retired) Adil Raja and four others from the media.

Nasir Butt announced that his lawyers have already sent defamation legal letters to Tasnim Haider and others for being involved in a conspiracy against him by linking him falsely with the murder plot of Arshad Sharif and an attack on Imran Khan.

Last week, Scotland Yard confirmed it has not started any investigation into Nasir Butt, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz over complaints made to the police by Tasnim Haider and his solicitor Mahtab Aziz.

Nasir Butt said the London police has made it clear it looked into the evidence provided by Tasnim Haider and didn’t find it credible, therefore no investigation was launched and the police has said the evidence provided is not sufficient and there are no realistic prospects of a conviction.

On 20th November last year, Tasnim Haider addressed a press conference at the offices of Mahtab Aziz, accompanied by businessman Liaquat Mahmood, where he made serious allegations against Nasir Butt. Tasnim Haider alleged that Nasir Butt had asked him to arrange shooters in Wazirabad to attack Imran Khan. He also claimed that Nasir Butt was behind the killing of Arshad Sharif in Kenya nearly four months ago.

Tasnim Haider made further allegations that Arshad Sharif’s laptop and others belonging were in control of Nasir Butt in London and that Nasir Butt also showed him a video where Arshad Sharif was being tortured.

Two weeks before that, Mahtab Aziz made a complaint against Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif at the Charing Police Station linking them with the attack on Imran Khan and said there was a witness who was involved in the conspiracy.