Two dead, including child, in east al-Quds

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Two people including a child were killed on Friday in car ramming attack on a bus stop in Israeli-annexed east al-Quds, Israeli authorities said.

The attack comes amid spiralling violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year. “As a result of the ramming, there are two dead and another five injured,”an Israeli police statement said. “The suspect was neutralised on the spo”» in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the police said, describing it as a “terror” attack.