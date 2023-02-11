Former Russian governor jailed for 22 years over killings

MOSCOW: A former Russian governor, whose arrest sparked massive protests in the far-eastern city of Khabarovsk in 2020, was jailed on Friday for 22 years for allegedly organising two murders.

A court outside Moscow sentenced Sergei Furgal for attempted murder and organising the killing of two businessmen in the country´s far east nearly 20 years ago, a spokeswoman for the Moscow Regional Court told AFP. Earlier this month, a jury found Furgal, 52, guilty of organising two murders and one attempted murder.