Jirga settles decades-old land dispute in Dir

TIMERGARA: A grand jirga facilitated by the district administration of Lower Dir on Friday succeeded in resolving the decades-old land dispute between residents of Shatai Dara, Dherai and Malakan-e-Ghara which claimed precious lives from both sides since the dispute emerged 51 years ago.

A month ago, the same jirga with support of the district administration had got the breakthrough by getting settlement between the residents of Stanadar and Malakan-e-Ghara a part of the same land dispute which was one of the oldest land disputes in Lower Dir.

Both the parties had claims over possession of the land.

The jirga headed by former MNA Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqoob Khan and assisted by former president District Bar Association Timergara and noted lawyer Jehan Bahader, former finance minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muzaffar Said advocate, Maulana Sirajuddin and Bahadar Zeb Khan and others.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, District Police Officer Ikramullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Wali Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Tariq Khan, SP investigation Mushtaq Khan, DSP Timergara Farooq Jan and SHO Balambat and chairman of the grand jirga Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqoob Khan and all its members visited Shatai Dara where the jirga was held.

The elders of Shatai Dara thanked the deputy commissioner and other officials as well as members of grand jirga for resolving the land dispute.

The elders of Shatai Dara informed the deputy commissioner about various issues faced by the residents.

Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi pledged that all issues faced by the residents would be addressed on priority basis.

He appreciated the role of jirga and elders of Shatai Dara, Stanadar, Dherai and Malakan e Ghara for extending their support to the district administration and jirga for resolving the longstanding dispute.

On this occasion, policemen, who were injured in various incidents in Shatti Dara, were presented traditional caps.

While speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner and the DPO said the district administration was trying its best to resolve the land related disputes through jirgas in order to save precious lives and maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the area.