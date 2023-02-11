Mushroom growth of new settlements: Compliance with building codes urged to avoid disasters

By Yousaf Ali

PESHAWAR: The devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria that claimed more than 20,000 lives has once again raised concerns about rapid and irregular ballooning of new settlements without taking care of the safety of buildings and infrastructure in the country.

Noted seismic scientist and pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar Prof Dr Qaiser Ali said in an interview with The News that it was true that earthquakes of such magnitude caused severe damage, but it was also important to note that many of the buildings that collapsed were not designed and constructed in accordance with building codes and industry standards.

The failure to comply with code provisions along with faulty designs, lack of professionalism, and inadequate implementation of code practices, have contributed significantly to the severity of the damage and loss of life, he added.

“As structural engineers, it is our duty to ensure that buildings are designed and constructed to withstand natural disasters such as earthquakes,” he said.

Dr Qaiser Ali, who is also dean of Faculty of Civil Engineering and founder of the first Earthquake Engineering Centre in the country, said that simple reinforcement of structures was not enough to avert the severity of damage. Proper detailing of connections is critical to building safety, he added.

He said the quality and effectiveness of the connections between columns and beams can greatly impact the stability and safety of a building during an earthquake. More reinforcement does not always equate to greater safety, he remarked.

In some cases, over-reinforcement can actually reduce the resilience of a structure and make it more prone to collapse, he said, adding that it was essential that code provisions were followed, especially in the design and detailing of column and beam-column connections.

Adequate safety factors must be built into the structure to prevent structural collapse, even if the intensity of earthquakes was severer than anticipated, Dr Qaiser further said.

Proper involvement of all the professionals in the design and construction of buildings was crucial, he said. The professionals included architects, engineers, and contractors, who should maintain a high level of professionalism and adhere to the latest building codes and industry standards, he pointed out.

He urged that through proper code compliance, professionalism, detailing it can be ensured that the buildings and structures were safe and they can withstand the forces of nature.

He said that several areas in Pakistan lied on the fault lines and the country has also experienced deadly earthquakes in the past like the one in 2005.

The tragic events in Turkiye serve as a reminder that building safety must always be considered as the top priority, he said, adding that failure to comply with codes and standards can have devastating consequences.

The rapid increase in population and construction of more residential colonies and commercial high-rising buildings everywhere in the country intensified the need for proper planning and strict implementation of building laws, he said.

For countries like Pakistan, where earthquakes are a common occurrence and building safety is of utmost importance, it is imperative for the relevant authorities to enforce building codes and regulations to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent loss of life and property in the event of natural disasters, Dr Qaiser Ali said.

He brushed aside the rumors on social media about possible occurrence of a massive earthquake in Pakistan after Turkiye and Syria and said at present, prediction of earthquakes was not possible with certainty.

“Although scientists have made progress in understanding the factors that can increase the likelihood of an earthquake occurring, they are not yet able to predict the exact time and place of when an earthquake will occur. This means that people cannot be warned to evacuate before an earthquake happens,” he said.

There are some early warning systems in place, which can alert people about the onset of an earthquake seconds before its arrival. But such a warning is not enough to protect people from the devastating results of earthquakes, he said.

The best approach is to remain prepared for earthquakes by having an emergency plan in place, knowing what to do during an earthquake, and making sure that buildings and infrastructure were built to withstand seismic activity, he concluded.