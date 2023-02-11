20-day sports gala pulling crowds

DIR: A 20-day sports gala titled “Pakistan Sports Festival” has been pulling crowds to Dir Sports Ground.

The event has been organised by the district administration and Dir Scouts 183 Wing. Officials of the district administration, Col Suleman Safdar, Capt Naseer of Dir Scouts, district sports officer, players and others attended the inaugural ceremony.

Various games including cricket, volleyball, football, basketball and others are being played in the gala. Speakers on the occasion said that sports are vital for a healthy lifestyle.

They said that healthy activists could also help contain various ailments.

District Sports Officer Saiqullah said that he would try his level best to organise sports events to keep the players busy in the district.