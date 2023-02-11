Rain, snowfall: KKH, Mansehra-Jalkhad Road cleared for traffic

MANSEHRA: The Karakoram Highway and Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, which were blocked because of the land and mudslides in Upper Kohistan and Kaghan valley, respectively, were cleared to traffic on Friday.

The passengers were stranded in Upper Kohistan and Kaghan valley due to the blockade of both major arteries to traffics on Thursday evening after the upper parts of Hazara Division received heavy snowfall and downpour.

The Rescue 1122 team cleared the KKH blocked at Ichar Nullah and Sazeen area of Upper Kohistan.

The rescue teams removed the land and mudslides from both points and restored the traffic following which the passengers left for their respective destinations in parts of the country.

“Our teams first ensured the safety of the passengers travelling on KKH near the blocked portions of the raod and then removed boulders and mudslides after hectic efforts of many hours,” Abdul Rehman, an official of Rescue 1122, told reporters.

“Now the vehicles are plying the KKH without any hindrance,” he added.

The Kaghan Development Authority’s shovel machines cleared the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road which was blocked near the Paras area of Kaghan valley.

The high-altitude parts of the Kaghan valley also received snowfall on the third consecutive day.

The police didn’t allow visitors and locals beyond Kaghan town fearing more landslides and blockade of MNJ road owing to rough weather.

The KDA’s officials also restricted motorists to take their vehicles to the mountainous tourist resort of Shogran and instead guided them to avail four-wheelers for their safe journey.