Meeting on health programme to detect, diagnose disabilities at school level

Islamabad : A consultative meeting was convened by the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) on the ‘Comprehensive School Health Programme to Detect and Diagnose different disabilities at School Level’ on Friday.

The purpose of the consultation was to engage the key officials from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health for the proper structuring of the School Health Program in Pakistan. It also aimed at creating improved understanding and sufficient awareness among the health service providers of the importance of early detection and intervention, which creates a very important impact in reducing and mitigating the effects of disability on the child as late discovery leads to further complications.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairperson NCRC Afshan Tehseen said that many parents are unable to identify the early stages of physical disability in their child which later becomes difficult to handle. “An impairment detected and treated at an early stage has a much better prognosis. Early detection and intervention will minimize or prevent the consequences of an impairment, ultimately preventing the impairment from becoming a disability,” she said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Education Zeb Jaffar was the chief guest at the meeting. She endorsed all the inputs of the participants and said that she would forward them to be incorporated into the educational system of Pakistan.

ICT Member NCRC Dr. Rubina Fareed highlighted that early detection and early intervention refer to the impairment itself and not necessarily to the child’s age. She said that most impairments that affect the child during the first three years of age have a serious impact on the overall child’s development. She also mentioned that early detection and intervention will generally and often result in more affordable treatment and environmental adjustments at all levels, enabling the child to become independent and carry out his/her life as normally as possible.

Zulqurnain, CEO of Potohar Mental Health Association added that disability screening laws regarding health and education should be constituted at all levels. There is a need to build the capacity of teachers and parents on this issue of children with special needs.

Representatives from the Institute of Dyslexia Education and Additional Studies, Special Education Centre, ED Social Protection, Ministry of Health, Potohar Mental Health Association and Special Talent Exchange Programme attended the session.

The participants unanimously agreed that schools should be brought on board and screening of every child should be done at an earlier stage so that if there is any disability then that could be detected earlier to give them special care with proper treatment and requirements. They had the view that health and education shall be the utmost priority for children with special needs.