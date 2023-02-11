Japan provides grant for Taxila Museum

Islamabad : The government of Japan has agreed to provide a 48.8 million Japanese Yen (around $0.37 million) grant for the enhancement of the antiquities conservation and exhibition capacity of the Taxila Museum.

An agreement signing ceremony for it was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs here with Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency Kinoshita Yasumitsu, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz, and other relevant officials from both countries being in attendance.

According to officials, the Taxila Museum is located in the middle of ancient Gandharan Buddhist ruins in Taxila, a UNESCO World Heritage site with Gandharan arts of great historical and cultural value.

The museum preserves and exhibits the precious artifacts excavated in this area. As of now, only approximately 30% of the ruins at the site have been excavated, and the excavation is still in progress.

However, there are insufficient facilities and equipment to display the increasing number of excavated works in the museum, as well as to prevent these artefacts from deteriorating.

The project aims to promote understanding of the history and cultural heritage of Gandharan Buddhism among domestic and overseas visitors and will do so by providing the Taxila Museum with the necessary equipment for improving its capacity for the conservation and exhibition of historical artifacts excavated from the Gandharan ruins.

This project also aims to enrich cultural education for youths, and to facilitate cultural conservation, thereby contributing to the Sustainable Development Goal of sustainable cities and communities.

The Japanese envoy said his country recognised the importance of cultural heritage, attached great value to its preservation, and supported Pakistan in the area as well.

"The ancient Gandhara civilization is very close to the heart of Japanese people and this project would lead to attracting more tourists to Pakistan in the future," he said.

Mr. Kinoshita said the Taxila Museum had its own cultural identity and monumental historical significance.

"We hope that the upgraded Taxila museum will contribute to keeping the cultural heritage of Pakistan intact and making those accessible to researchers, scholars, and students who would like to reconnect with the past and appreciate its monumental significance," he said.