Man awarded death sentence

Islamabad : The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ), Islamabad Tahir Abbas Sippra Friday awarded death sentence on four counts and imposed a fine of Rs2 million on a killer involved in a murder case of four persons.

Aabpara Police Station registered a case against Rahim Ahmed who killed four persons in a family including Aziz-ur-Rehman, Naeem Akhtar, Shoib Aziz, and Rahila.

The applicant Riasat Ali Azad filed an application here at Abpara Police Station.