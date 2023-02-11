NIRC declares NLF as biggest labour federation

Islamabad : The National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) has declared the National Labour Federation (NLF) as the biggest labour federation in the country.

According to a list of registered labour federations by the NIRC, there are 318 labour unions registered with NLF. There are also 434,936 members (workers) registered with NLF. The last elections of NLF were held on December 12, 2022, when Shamsur Rehman Swati and Shahid Ayub Khan were elected as President and General Secretary.

The Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) is in second place with 228 affiliated unions and 215318 registered members. It is followed by Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation with 40 affiliated unions and 191743 registered members.

The NLF President Shamsur Rehman Swati in a statement said that the NIRC announced its decision after a year-long scrutiny process and hearings. “ This is a big achievement for the NLF and good news for workers and we will continue our struggle for the protection of the rights of workers and their welfare,” Swati said.