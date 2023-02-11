‘Public-private partnership vital in healthcare’

Islamabad : Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, has said that various public sector hospitals are running successfully and providing high-quality services to people and private sector healthcare should not be allowed to grow at the expense of the public system.

Dr Soomro was addressing a seminar on the “Role of public-private partnership in healthcare in Pakistan” organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute. Dr Soomro said that social security initiatives must be executed and continued irrespective of changes in political regimes. She urged legislators to monitor the quality of public services in their constituencies and then try to address these issues at the policy level. She also suggested increasing awareness to fight stereotypes and misinformation to address the trust deficit in public healthcare. She called for taking critical decisions to improve the economic situation as service delivery is hindered by financial hurdles.

Prof Mehr Taj Roghani, a Senator and Pediatrician by profession, said that universal health coverage should be ensured but cost should be revised considering the income level of the patients to make the initiative financially sustainable. She said that in public-private partnerships, third-party monitoring and evaluation should be introduced to prevent corruption, exploitation, and mismanagement.