‘SDGs are blueprint for peace, prosperity’

Islamabad : Dr Pornchai Danvivathana, Secretary- General, Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) has said that the entire concept of development is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and declared the latter as the blueprint for peace and prosperity.

Dr Danvivathana was addressing as keynote speaker at a Roundtable on “Development through connectivity: Asian perspective” organised here by Institute of Strategic Studies.

Dr Pornchai observed that connectivity was the key to trade and development, and depending on the region, it involved both physical and non-physical components. He also underscored the importance of addressing the “development gap” and the “digital divide.” He stressed that connectivity alleviates economic and social disparities. added that the need of the hour was to act upon the UN SDGs to achieve sustainable development and to save the environment.

He further said that countries needed to strike a balance between development and protecting the environment. He noted that ACD has a total of 35 members and it is promoting effective management of resources including human resources.

Dr Pornchai highlighted that connectivity has great potential to bring peace and prosperity in Asia. He concluded by saying that “together we share, and together we care.”

Amer Ahmad Atozai, Director-General (East Asia and Pacific), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the Asian countries continue to suffer from poverty, climate change, food insecurity, and various other challenges. He said that the solution to such unprecedented problems lay, inter alia, in regional connectivity. Mr. Atozai argued that Pakistan could serve as a major hub to achieving such connectivity.

Khalid Mahmood, Sohail Mahmood and Dr Talat Shabbir, all from ISS, also spoke on the occasion.