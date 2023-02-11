Rising number of child, forced marriages condemned

Islamabad : Civil society representatives, on Friday, demanded criminalization of forced conversion and marriage without CNIC. They said that the courts should verify the conversion of a person and issue the conversion certificate.

They were speaking at a press conference organised on the topic of ‘Prohibition of Child Marriages for the Protection of Minority Minors,’ by the National Commission for Justices and Peace (NCJP), a human rights body of the Pakistan Catholic Bishop’s conference.

Those who spoke on the occasion included community activists Aila Gill and Romana Bashir, President of National Press Club Anwar Raza, eminent activist Farzana Bari, Executive Director PODA Samina Nazir, and Rev. Fr. Sarfaraz Simon.

The speakers condemned the increasing number of child and forced marriages and violence against women and said that it is a challenge, especially for the most vulnerable women and girls at the legislative and implementation level.

The panellists urged the government to implement the constitutional guarantees of Articles 20 and 25 and most importantly Article 36 which guarantees and ensures the protection of the rights of minorities.

The speakers shared that the provincial and federal should acknowledge the prevalence of forced religious conversions, abduction and underage marriages and have to move towards legislation and implementation to curb this prevailing issue. They said that every year, a number of minor girls and women belonging to the Hindu and Christian communities are becoming victims of abduction, forced marriage, and forced conversions, particularly in Punjab and Sindh.

Given the dire situation, the speakers also stated that after the 18th Amendment in the constitution, the provinces are independent and autonomous in terms of legislation, thus every province can have its own law to set the age of marriage and criminalise forced conversions and set precedent for the other provinces and the federal government.

They said that as a human rights group, they believe that underage marriages and forced conversion is a severe form of gender-based violence because it has a long-term impact on the psychosocial and physical wellbeing of the minor girl.

They demanded the criminalisation of minor girls sexual grooming; setting 18 years of age for marriage through amendment in the Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929; ensuring accurate investigation of facts; and considering the validity of "The Child Registration Certificate.”

They called for due deliberations on Forced Conversion legislation and special protocols for police. They demanded amendments to existing personal laws of religious minority communities and suggested that the custody of the victim should be given to the family.