‘Crackdown on street criminals, drug barons, gangsters kicks off’

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all police officials to maintain high vigilance in the city in order to eradicate crimes and ensure effective security and crackdown on drug traffickers, criminal elements, and land grabbers.

The IGP Islamabad chaired a crime meeting in the Central Police Office discussed the causes of hiking street crimes and asked to improve the strategies framed to hit and counter criminal mafias active in the federal capital. The meeting was attended by the Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operations, SSP Operations, AIGs, all Zonal DPOs, SDPOs and SHOs.

The IGP reviewed the performance of the police stations and questioned every officer separately and appreciated the officers who work day and night to secure the city and maintain the law and order situation in Islamabad.

He said that every police station and police command, individually and collectively, accepting the challenge against the criminal mafia, should put their efforts to make the capital city a ‘crime-free region’ by using their professional skills.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the officers to devise a comprehensive strategy to curb the crime in their respective areas, especially against those who were involved in the heinous crimes, adding that a massive crackdown should be continued against the drug peddlers and their handlers who were active in educational institutions.

The IGP directed all police officials to take strong steps to overcome crime and adopt professional as well as responsible attitudes to mitigate the sufferings of the people and ensure the arrest of those criminal elements involved in different criminal activities and vehicles lifting and also ensure the recovery of looted valuables on a priority basis.

The IGP stressed that the security of busy commercial centres and under-construction housing societies across the city should be strengthened.