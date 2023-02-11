Sadequain remembered

Islamabad : Visual Arts Division, Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) hosted the opening ceremony of the exhibition titled ‘In Remembrance of Sadequain’ and a documentary screening, ‘Raaz-e-Fun’ in collaboration with Sadequain Foundation USA to commemorate 36th death anniversary of a legendary artist Sadequain on Friday.

Fareena Mazhar, Secretary NH&CD inaugurated the exhibition. The event was aimed at paying tribute to the life and artworks of Sadequain.

The paintings on display are from National Art Gallery's permanent collection. The artist during his lifetime gifted more than 100 artworks to the PNCA. The exhibition inaugural was followed by the screening of the documentary in PNCA Lecture Hall about the legendry artist. Sadequain has been the subject of numerous documentaries in the past by institutions such as state-run television channel’s 13-episode serial titled Mojiza-e-Fun, PNCA, GEO TV, and others, but Raaz-e-Fun surpasses all its predecessors in its tone and tenor.

The 30-minute Film is written, narrated, and directed by acclaimed award-winning writer and director Waseem Amrohavi. He takes the viewer on a blissful odyssey traversing Sadequain’s initial forays into calligraphy and poetry at a young age, then later in life focusing on painting and his meteoric rise on the world stage.

The Film highlights the fact that even before the advent of social media, computer or even the television, Sadequain’s talent was recognized on all five continents; a fact not many Pakistanis can claim. PNCA has been a supporter of promoting exhibits and the very best modern and contemporary art on National and International scale. Pakistan National Council of the Arts, was set up to spearhead the development of arts in Pakistan.