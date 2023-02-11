PMDC exempts local grads from licensing exam

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has begun issuing permanent registration certificates to the graduates of Pakistani medical and dental colleges after exempting them from sitting the National Licensing Examination (NLE).

According to a PMDC news release issued here on Friday, previously, those medical and dental graduates had to pass the NLE to claim permanent registration.

Under the previous Pakistan Medical Commission law, the NLE was conducted for doctors, who graduated from Pakistan's approved medical and dental colleges. The move led to street protests by doctors throughout the country. The law introduced by the last PTI-led government was later repealed.

The PMDC, which was restored lately through legislation by parliament, has launched an interactive web portal to facilitate doctors.

On the first day of its launch, 1500 registration certificates were issued.

The PMDC has also started issuing good-standing certificates and renewals.

It said more than 10,000 local graduates were waiting for their permanent registration.

PMDC registrar Dr. Suleman Ahmed said the regulator was striving to make the registration portal easy to navigate and user-friendly.

He said the council ensured that the registration portal should be accurate enough and must be able to secure the storage of confidential information of doctors and to develop a system that provided a secure payment system for application fees, and a system for tracking and managing applications.

"As per the PMDC Act, 2022, the exam for foreign graduates i.e. National Registration Examination has been introduced for Pakistanis with undergraduate degrees from foreign institutions. Passing it will be mandatory for obtaining a full registration," he said.

Dr. Suleman said the NRE would be substantially based on objective computer-based multiple-choice questions and a practical component.

"We welcome the suggestions of medical fraternity throughout the country and that we extend full facilitation to reach out and address the grievances of medical professionals," he said.