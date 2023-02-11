 
Saturday February 11, 2023
Lahore

By Our Correspondent
February 11, 2023

LAHORE:In honour of President of Kharian Bar Association, Chaudhry Nasir Ahmed Chapar Advocate and General Secretary Chaudhry Mohammad Tayyab Advocate , a reception was organised at Dera Village of Chaudhry Muhammad Aliyas (late), Kaluchak Gujrat.

Chaudhry Ghulam Murtaza Member organised the function in honour of the guests. Chaudhry Shahid Raza, a well-known political and social personality, took special part in the event. Chaudhry Liaqat, Chaudhry Safdar, Chaudhry Rizwan Gujjar, Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad, Chaudhry Ehsan Elahi and Chaudhry Ahmad Raza also participated.

