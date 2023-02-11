‘First digital national census in March’

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the first digital census would be conducted from March 1 to 30, 2023. He said this while chairing a meeting regarding 7th National Census here Friday.

The officers of Federal Bureau of Statistics and ACs participated in the meeting while the DCs joined the meeting through video link. Commissioner Lahore said that every citizen could be able to upload his/her data personally In 7th Pakistan Census and Nadra would verify this data, he added. He said that enumerators with tablets would reach every home and upload data digitally. Each enumerator field team would be given a target of 250 to 300 homes to complete within 15 days. Commissioner directed all the DCs and ACs to monitor the performance of enumerators and help them in any issue. He said that national census was their prime duty and divisional administration would leave no stone unturned to perform it precisely.