Imposter held

LAHORE:A fake government officer was arrested by Shadman police on Friday. A police team checked the suspect who was roaming around on Jail Road pretending to be a government officer in a vehicle. The suspect was identified as Waseem Amjad, a resident of Kamalia. Police have arrested him and another suspect Waseem Shaukat, who was escorting him. Two rifles, magazines and bullets were recovered from him.
