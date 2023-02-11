Minister orders timely completion of uplift work at Bulleh Shah’s shrine

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir directed the officials concerned to complete the development scheme and setting up of Baba Bulleh Shah Library within timeframe. He issued these directions during his visit to shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur where paid tribute to great Punjabi Sufi poet on Friday.

Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Arshad Bhatti, DPO Tariq Aziz and others were also present. Caretaker provincial minister laid a wreath of flowers on Darbar Baba Bulleh Shah and offered fateha. He especially prayed for the martyrs of the Peshawar blast and earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria.

Auqaf Department and the district administration officials gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister regarding the ongoing development works at the Darbar. Barrister Azfar expressed his determination that the langar khana in the shrine will be fully operational before Ramazan ul Mubarak.

The caretaker minister said that on the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister, the dargahs are being renovated and decorated throughout the province for the convenience of devotees and strict security arrangements are also being made.

Later, in an address to the Sufism Conference at Jamia Masjid Baba Bulleh Shah under the banner of Auqaf Department, the minister said that through the efforts of the Sufis, the rays of Islam spread in the subcontinent. He emphasised that there is a dire need for having guidance from the sufis of Islam to establish a real welfare society in Pakistan. Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari in his speech said that Baba Bulleh Shah struggled for the reformation of the society through his poetry.

ACE DG: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director-General Sohail Zafar Chattha Friday decided to combat corruption from departments. Presiding over his first meeting with regional directors, the DG asked them to initiate investigation of high profile cases indiscriminately and ignore any influence. He said professional applicants should not be taken seriously. He asked the directors to trace money trail during investigating mega corruption cases. The DG ACE also sought a record of funds being spent on the development schemes in the C&W and Public Health Engineering departments. He directed the officers to acquire verified record from relevant officers of the department.

The DG said it was inadequate to merely arrest staff members involved in doing corruption and submit a challan in the courts after doing investigation but the prime target of ACE is to get the accused convicted from the court. He directed that the investigation officers by working jointly with the prosecutors should make an effective prosecution of the cases in the courts. He asserted to launch a stern crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs) of Anti-Corruption and directed the directors to contact DPOs concerned so that they can be provided police assistance.