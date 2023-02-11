Iconic coffee outlet opens in DHA

LAHORE:Tim Hortons Canadian iconic coffee and baked opened its first and flagship outlet in Phase 6, DHA Lahore here on Friday as part of an exclusive agreement with ‘Blue Foods’ (Private) Limited.

The flagship outlet is a custom-built structure featuring warm and comfortable interiors and a welcoming environment inspired by the brand’s Canadian origins to provide a superior experience to Pakistan's coffee-loving customers. The store will be Pakistan's largest and first drive-thru coffee shop with more than 150 seating capacity. The second and third stores will open in Gulberg, Lahore on February 18 and 25 respectively.

Blue Foods celebrated the Tim Hortons brand opening with a grand launch event attended by industry veterans, dignitaries, members of the diplomatic community, well-known bloggers and senior executives from Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Tim Hortons.

Earlier, Tim Hortons also hosted a community service event for a local orphanage, inviting the children to spend the day at the flagship location, enjoying specially crafted meals and beverages and interacting with management and employees.

Over 200 raffle draws would be held during the launch week for Tims customers to win up to a year of free coffee and enjoy an authentic Tims experience. "We will also contribute significantly to Pakistan's economy by creating hundreds of new jobs and accelerating market innovation", said Managing Director of Blue Foods (Pvt) Ltd., Hassan Mansoor, Tim Hortons' master licensee in Pakistan.