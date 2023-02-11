Ex-secy Bhatti’s wife writes to CJ

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Secretary and former Principal Secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti’s wife Kausar Parveen has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and demanded him take suo moto notice for recovery of her husband.

In her appeal to the Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Kausar Parveen has written that on February 6 about 6:30pm. She had last contacts with her husband wherein her husband told her that some dubious looking persons are constantly chasing him and he fears that he will be abducted. After some time later through news in the media she came to know that that some unidentified persons, without uniform, have illegally kidnapped her husband, but official agencies are not ready to accept his arrest due to which her husband’s life is permanently in danger.

Mohammad Khan Bhatti’s wife has written that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees protection of every citizen’s life and freedom and in case of arrest also gives the right to be informed reasons for arrest and gives right to approach the court for proving his innocence but unfortunately my husband has been deprived of all these rights which is both against the Constitution and the law.

She has further submitted that as an official officer my husband has been serving the country and the nation for a long period, such inhuman treatment with him tantamounts to making fun of law and justice. Kausar Parveen has written in her letter that she has filed writ petition No 8655/23 in the Lahore High Court for recovery of her husband but due to criminal non-cooperation on the part of the federal government and provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh the Lahore High Court has not been able to recover her husband, I request to the Chief Justice of Pakistan humanitarian grounds to redress my grievances and take suo-moto notice on this issue and order the concerned officials to produce my missing husband immediately before this court.