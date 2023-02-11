Promotion of minorities’ rights discussed

LAHORE:An NGO hosted a provincial consultation to promote the rights of religious minorities and interfaith harmony here Friday.

The consultation was designed to create more inclusive, equal, and protected environment for religious minorities in Punjab so that all can contribute to make society more prosperous and tolerant.

Representatives from different government departments and various civil society organisations participated in the consultation while the panelists included renowned academics, minority rights campaigners and Director, Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department. Inaugurating the consultation, Director, Human Rights & Minority Affairs Muhammad Yousaf stressed the need of having more interaction and awareness campaigns to promote tolerance and cohesion in society. He emphasised that as per the Constitution of Pakistan all irrespective of religion are not only equal citizens of the State but also entitled to equal protection of law.

Executive director, Centre for Social Justice, Peter Jacob said that minority rights is an important issue that demands strong political will on part of the government and all the mainstream political parties. He highlighted that despite commitments, each government has back tracked from the promises to address religious discrimination, intolerance and setting up national commission on minority rights. While sharing Aawaz II experience in the districts he highlighted issues of graveyard land and dilapidated conditions of the temples that are owned by the Evacuee Trust Property Board. He recommended constitution of the national commission on minority rights, restoration of graveyard land from the local influentials.