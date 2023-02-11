Over 4.6m children to be vaccinated against polio

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator and head of the polio programme Khizer Afzaal Chaudhry issued instructions on Friday that districts must deploy government accountable polio teams so that a high-quality campaign is implemented in the upcoming polio eradication drive starting from February 13.

The EOC coordinator said more than 4.6 million children will be vaccinated in the special campaign of eradicating polio virus. Punjab has deployed 34,000 polio workers to perform duties. He was addressing a readiness meeting held with the officials of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Mianwali and Sheikhupura districts in connection with the upcoming campaign.

He said the campaign will continue in Lahore and Faisalabad for seven days while in other districts, the campaign will last for five days. The districts have been included in the campaign on the basis of detection of virus and high-risk mobile population movement. At the onset of the meeting, the EOC coordinator inquired about the turnover of government accountable teams in the polio workforce and urged the district health administrations to address the issue if it was low.

During the meeting, the polio programme head inquired about the status of trainings and called for implementing high quality trainings. District officials informed the EOC head that team trainings were in the last phase of implementation. Khizer urged the district health administrations to interact with polio teams and their supervisors frequently. “Share data and qualitative findings of teams’ work with them. The teams and their supervisors must know the results of their work”, underlined the EOC head. The campaign will be held in entire districts in Lahore and Faisalabad while in Multan and Sheikhupura, the campaign will be held in selected union councils. Only one union council of Mianwali has been included in the campaign. Pakistan is one of the two countries on the globe, which is still endemic for wild poliovirus. Last polio case in Punjab was reported in Oct 2020 from district Layyah.

open court: Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad held an open court at the Town Hall on Friday and listened to the issues of the visitors.

The minister resolved the grievances if the applicants regarding the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL). Officers of MC and other officers were also present on the occasion. On the occasion, the minister said he was taking all possible steps to provide basic facilities to people in an efficient manner.

He instructed all local government officials to serve the visitors politely. PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab, including Lahore for the month of January 2023 here Friday.

According to details, 15 Emergency Helpline received 1,972,595 calls, out of which 1,148,107 calls were considered irrelevant and 169,724 calls with genuine concerns and the Dispatch Control Centre generated cases for further action; 39,639 of the calls received sought information, consultancy, and 11,054 calls for traffic management & city traffic police help. The PSCA Lost and Found centre also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of 72 motorbikes, seven vehicles, and three persons through it.

The spokesperson said, PSCA is determined to extend its services and cooperation with LEAs, and all others in need whenever required. Citizens are requested to contact the 15 helpline in case of any emergency or to report illegal activity in the city.

takes over: Flight Lieutenant (r) Imran Qureshi, a grade-19 officer of the PakistanAdministrative Service (35th Common), assumed the charge of the post of director general Provincial Disaster Management Authority here on Friday. On his arrival at the PDMA office, senior officers gave a warm welcome and congratulated him on assuming the charge.

Imran Qureshi has a distinguished career, having served as the Deputy Commissioner of four districts, Managing Director of Tourism, and Additional Secretary of the C&W department.