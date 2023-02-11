Cop accused of raping rape victim

LAHORE:A victim of rape was allegedly raped by Incharge investigations Hayer Saqlain Gondal.

The victim has alleged that she was complainant in a rape case already registered in Hayer Police station. The suspect Abdullah was a proclaimed offender in the case and the investigation was being conducted by anti-gender based crime cell Mustafabad. She approached Gondal for arrest of the suspect in the case. He remained in contact with her assuring her of her support and arrest of the accused person.

One day he called her and asked her to reach Rohi Drain on Bedian Road to point out the house of the suspect so that police could arrest him. She asked him to wait for her husband to reach home to escort. However, on his insistence, she had to leave immediately alone. Gondal rather than going to arrest the suspect drove to a hotel, made her unconscious by administering drugs and raped her. Gondal few years back had rose to fame through tiktok for a cop singing songs in a melodious voice. He had built a huge fan for his talent in a short span of time. Later, police highups had banned cops from making videos and uploading on TikTok. Lahore DIG Investigations Sohail Sukhera took notice of the incident and sought report from SSP investigating Anoush Masood Chaudhry within 24 hours after a thorough inquiry.

Body found: Body of an unidentified man was recovered from a fish farm in Manga Mandi on Friday. A passerby spotted the body floating in the fish pond and alerted the police. A police team recovered the body.

Labourer dies: A labourer identified as Wazir Ali Jan busy in excavation of foundation of a house in a private housing society at Multan Road died after it collapsed on him. Another victim was injured in the incident. The injured victim Naseeb was shifted to a hospital.

Injured: Traffic flow was disrupted after a hole up to 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep was pitted on a road near Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Johar Town. The victims were driving from Shadiwal Chowk to Shaukat Khanum Hospital when the hole suddenly appeared. The vehicle delved into it on Thursday night. The victims were shifted to Services Hospital.