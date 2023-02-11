Chicken price touches Rs600 per kg

LAHORE:Chicken meat price has been increased by Rs19 per kg, according to Lahore Poultry Traders Association. It is feared that further increase in the price of chicken has been in the pipeline.

After mutton and beef, chicken meat is also falling out of the reach of the middle class, with live chicken priced at Rs396 after an increase of Rs13 while chicken meat is fixed at Rs594 per kg after an increase of Rs19. So far this month, the price of chicken meat has increased by Rs48 per kg. A dozen farm eggs are available for Rs280.

Citizens, seemed to be angry with the government, said that due to the continuous increase in the price of broilers, they could not even eat chicken anymore. Lahore Poultry Traders Association President Tariq Javed said that feed mills are closing down due to non-availability of soybeans. Due to non-availability of feed, poultry farm owners are not laying chicks, due to which chickens are not being supplied in the city as per the demand.

However, if the issue of soybeans is not resolved immediately, the price of chicken will increase further. The statistics agency said that on one hand the price of broiler chicken is increasing while on the other hand, the shopkeepers are continuing to sell chicken at arbitrary prices instead of the official price list.