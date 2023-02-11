Transport secy denies work on Red Line BRT suspended

Sindh transport secretary Abdul Halim Sheikh has said that there is no truth in the suspension of work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project.
In a statement issued on Friday, he said that the Asian Development Bank is funding the BRT Red Line project and there is no issue of funding for it. He said the project is being executed under the strict monitoring of the Asian Development Bank.
He said Chief Executive Trans Karachi Wasif Ajlal had resigned from his position three months ago due to personal reasons and his resignation had been accepted a month ago with the approval of the board of directors of Trans Karachi.
He added that he has been given temporary charge of the post till the appointment of a new CEO. He said that the work on the bus depot, a biogas plant and route infrastructure of the BRT Red Line project is in progress. He said that due to the utility lines in the corridor, there have been obstacles to the speed of work.
