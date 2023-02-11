Pregnant woman goes missing from hospital

A 24-year-old pregnant woman reportedly went missing from a hospital. Hijab Fatima, wife of Wasim, was admitted to the gynaecology ward of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for the delivery of their child on Thursday. Her husband claimed that his wife went out of the hospital to have food at 1pm and returned to the hospital. The CCTV footage also showed the woman returning to the hospital.
Wasim approached police to register a case. However, he said, the police were not registering the case at first as the case of the woman’s alleged disappearance was not clear. Later, an FIR under Section 496/A was registered.
The police said the matter was being investigated from different angels as the incident seemed suspicious to them. They added that the statements of the family members were quite contradictory. The police said that there was no entry of the woman’s name in the hospital record.
