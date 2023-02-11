IBA, ILE join hands for leadership development in healthcare sector

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and the Institute of Leadership Excellence (ILE) on Friday joined hands to strengthen the leadership role mainly in the health sector and achieve a strong healthcare system through skilled management of qualified individuals.

The two institutes signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the IBA where it was agreed that there was a strong need for leadership development in the healthcare sector to systemise and structure robust and accessible healthcare services.

The MoU was signed by Director IBA Centre of Executive Education Kamran Bilgrami, and Syed Jamshed Ahmed of the ILE. Executive Director IBA Dr Syed Akbar Zaidi and Haroon Qassim also attended the ceremony.

“Good healthcare programmes and organisations achieve results under challenging conditions and in changing environment where they produce leaders who can effectively lead and manage,” said Ahmed. “Inspirational leadership in the healthcare sector has the potential to improve staff morale, enhance the service levels, and increase the patient satisfaction. Keeping this significance of leadership in perspective, the two institutes had agreed to serve the healthcare sector of Pakistan through developing leadership capability at all levels.”

He said the MoU would lead to design different programmes as per the need of all those who possessed key leadership roles in the healthcare fraternity. Bilgrami said that the partnership between the two institutes actually aimed at addressing the leadership role in one of the key areas of social development.

“The health sector needs leaders who can better manage the crucial system of our developing country,” he said. “With this initiative, we can build people’s skills that would ultimately benefit the health system and the society.”

He said the resources, skilled manpower, and investment in social sector could be made more valuable with role of leadership. This partnership would help health sector to groom leaders among themselves. The two sides were very optimistic to achieve the desired results.