Employer held as teenage domestic worker ‘tortured to death’

A woman employer was arrested on Friday on a charge of torturing her teenage domestic worker to death at her Gulshan-e-Iqbal residence.

Thirteen-year-old Rafiq’s father, Maqbool, said they hailed from Tharparkar, and his three sons -- Rafiq, Razzaq, and Rasheed – had been working as domestic help at Shireen Asad Khan’s house.

He said he received the news of his son’s death two days ago, adding that Rafiq fell from a rickshaw 15 days ago and then he slipped in the bathroom and got injured a few days ago. Rafiq was taken to a hospital where he sccumbed to his injuries. Police tried to get a postmortem examination conducted, but Rafiq’s father took the body away without any medico-legal formalities.

“My other two sons had also come to Tharparkar along with Rafiq’s body,” Maqbool said. However, Rafiq’s brothers said that he did not fall in the bathroom or had any accident. They said their employer used to torture them.

According to Gulshan-e-Iqbal SP Kamran Khan, there are marks of torture on Rafiq’s body. The employer has been arrested detained. Karachi’s additional inspector general of police Javed Alam Odho suspended the Gulshan-e-Iqbal DSP and SHO for showing negligence in the case of the domestic worker’s death.

Thief arrested

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Friday claimed arresting a notorious motorcycle lifter in an injured condition after an exchange of fire in Soldier Bazaar. Waqar Khokhar is alleged to be the leader of the Khokhar Group, which was said to be the largest motorcycle-snatching and stealing group in Karachi.

The group members steal new motorcycles, punch fake number plates on them, and send those motorcycles to Balochistan with fake showroom purchase papers. A stolen motorcycle and a pistol were recovered from Khokhar’s possession.

The police said Khokhar had been arrested by the AVLC five times in the past. Three brothers of the accused’s father, Abdul Ghafoor, were also involved in motorcycle lifting in the city, and they all had been arrested and jailed several times. Moreover, the AVLC busted a vehicle-lifting gang and arrested four suspects in Lyari. Four stolen cars were recovered from their possession.