Governor invites Saudi investors to investment-friendly Sindh

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki at the Governor House on Friday, and said Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, Tessori said the Pakistan-Saudi relations spanned over many decades. He said that Muslim brotherhood is the foundation of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties, and the Pakistani people have great respect towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which helps the country in every testing time.

He also invited Saudi investors to take benefit of the favourable investment environment in the province. The Saudi ambassador said they give special importance to their relations with Pakistan. He expressed the hope that Saudi investors would take benefit from the investment opportunities in Sindh. Both sides also discussed issues with regard to bilateral relations, trade and investment opportunities and other matters of mutual interest in Sindh.

A visit to PIMEC

Separately, Governor Tessori visited the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference 2023 under way at the Expo Center and went to different stalls along with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan. He congratulated the organisers of the exhibition and said that this exhibition would help to promote the maritime industry in the country.

The governor said that Pakistan had a vast and important geographical coastline and there was an emergent need for creating awareness about the latest developments in the maritime sector. He emphasized that the Pakistan Navy was fulfilling its responsibility of protecting the sea frontiers of the country very well.