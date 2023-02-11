The way out

Pakistan has been facing a persistent economic crisis for the past few years, and it seems like there is no way out in sight. The country is struggling with high inflation, low growth, and a widening trade deficit, among other problems. While there have been efforts by the government to address these issues, they have yet to yield any significant results. The high inflation rate has led to a decline in purchasing power and an increase in the cost of living, which has had a negative impact on the standard of living of the average Pakistani.

To address the crisis, the government needs to implement policies that will increase investment, increase exports, and address the issue of corruption. If these steps are taken, it is possible that the economic situation in Pakistan will improve.

Shehzad Mughal

Nagar