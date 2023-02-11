Welfare for the rich

The state of Pakistan has been brought to the brink of economic collapse by the insatiable greed of its powerful elite. Blaming external enemies is an exercise in futility which offers no remedy and only excuses.
Structural changes alone can save Pakistan. No source of income should be beyond the ambit of the tax net and we need to withdraw subsidies for commercial cartels.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
