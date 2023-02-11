Face the people

This refers to the news report ‘Political matters: Court remarks not in national interest, says PMLN senator’ (February 10, 2023). There is nothing wrong in the observations made by the CJP during the course of the hearing of the petition filed by the PTI chairman against the NAB amendments. The vast sums of public money involved makes not just the PTI but the people in general party to this case.
In the face of deepening polarization affecting the democratic functioning of the state, the right course of action is to seek the people’s mandate through free and fair elections. One would advise the honourable senator to embrace democratic traditions and not defend the indefensible.
Kulsoom Arif
Karachi
