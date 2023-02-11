T&D losses

The country’s total power consumption during the hottest period of summer goes up to around 28,000MW while our total installed power generation capacity is at 43775MW, according to reports. The inevitable oncoming summer loadshedding is a reminder of how underutilized our energy infrastructure is.
Pakistan can generate more electricity than its requirement, so the problem lies in the transmission and distribution segment of the power sector. The losses in this sector are notoriously high and we need to reverse this trend if we are to make the most of our energy capacity. Adding new power plants is of no use if we cannot even afford to keep them running.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
