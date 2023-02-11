I aspire to live to see the day when the opposition of the time would publicly accept the mistakes they committed during their tenure, credit the sitting government where due, support the government of the day during internal and external crises and make constructive and justified criticisms only. When personal, group or party interest is no longer the basis for the words and actions of our politicians, we will enter a new era. This will be the era of peace and prosperity sans fear of default or the ignominy of begging for a bailout. I would urge the political leadership to take whatever small steps they can towards this theoretical golden age.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
