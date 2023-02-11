A literary icon

In a loss for the literary world as well as for those who grew up watching TV dramas in the 80s and 90s, celebrated poet, playwright, educationist, columnist and literary critic Amjad Islam Amjad passed away at the age of 78 on Friday at his home in Lahore. The late poet and playwright has been described as a gentle man of letters, a progressive writer, and one of the leading literary figures in modern Urdu writing in Pakistan. Amjad worked as professor of Urdu at Lahore’s MAO College from 1968 to 1975 as well as in various capacities with several organizations which promoted literature and the performing arts. But his real talent came alive when he entered the world of TV dramas at a time when there was only one state-owned channel and both TV and its audience were open to thoughtful writing and story-telling.

Perhaps the most successful and remembered contribution Amjad Islam Amjad made as a playwright was his play Waris. Aired in 1979, Waris was an exceptionally brilliant attempt at highlighting the changing realities of Punjab’s feudal structures, and the contradictions between tradition and modernity. The drama cemented Amjad’s status as a playwright of note. Not only was Waris telecast twice on national television, it was also translated in Chinese and has even been taught in acting schools. Amjad’s other notable TV plays included Dehleez, Fishaar, Samandar and Din.

Amjad Islam Amjad received the Pride of Performance in 1987 and the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1998. His contributions to literature, poetry and television entertainment are especially important in an age when creative writing and story-telling have taken a backseat to glamour and the superficial in TV entertainment in the country. The late poet and playwright had also pointed this out in interviews – that commercial TV in Pakistan now favours glamour over quality, sensationalism over literature. The cultural and literary output from a man who is being mourned as a playwriting genius and a poet of fine standing was potent enough to last many lifetimes. And while his death has left a void that can never be filled, and his absence will be greatly felt in the country’s literary circles, his work stays with us through his poetry and his plays and the more than 20 books that he authored.