Mohtasib gives Rs1bn relief

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) gave customers relief of Rs974.36 million by resolving 27,658 complaints against commercial banks in 2022, a statement said.

BMP Kamran Shehzad said that out of 35,265 complaints, 21,822 (79 percent) were resolved amicably through reconciliation, 734 (3 percent) complaints were decided after formal hearings while 5,102 (18 percent) cases were disposed of/rejected for being incomplete, frivolous or due to lack of jurisdiction as per law under which the institution of Banking Mohtasib has been established, while 7,607 complaints remained outstanding as on December 31, 2022.

Unveiling the annual report 2022, he said that 30,493 complaints were received during the year 2022 whereas 4,772 complaints were brought forward from 2021. He further said that the ombudsman provided relief of Rs709 million by disposing of 32,592 complaints out of 37,364 during the calendar year 2021.

Shehzad said that there was an increase of 31 percent in receipt of public complaints lodged directly with BMP, whereas there was a slight decrease in the complaints received on Prime Minister’s Portal during 2022.

He said that the Banking Mohtasib has extended its outreach by opening up two new offices - one in Faisalabad and the other in Muzaffarabad - during the year.