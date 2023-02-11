FPCCI stands with Turkiye, Syria

ISLAMABAD: Top officials of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) visited the Turkish and Syrian Embassies to express their condolences and offer sympathies on the loss of lives and injuries caused by the recent earthquakes.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Vice President Umar Masood Ur Rehman met with the Ambassadors of Turkey and Syria to share and record their thoughts and prayers for those who lost their loved ones during this difficult time and wished for those injured a speedy recovery. FPCCI president on behalf of the business community of Pakistan assured full support and assistance in shape of finance and relief items. He said the people of Pakistan stand with the people of Turkiye and Syria in their difficult time.