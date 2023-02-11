Gold up Rs3,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs3,300 per tola on Friday despite of a decline in the international market.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates touched Rs198,000/tola.

Additionally, the price of 10 gram gold went up by Rs2,829 to close at Rs169,753.

However, the international market saw a decrease in gold prices, with rates dropping by $17 to $1,865/ounce.

On the other hand, silver rates saw an increase of Rs30 to stand at Rs2,160/tola, with 10 gram silver rate rising by Rs25.72 to close at Rs1,851.85.

Local jewellers stated that gold prices in the local market were higher by Rs2,000/tola when compared to gold rates in the Dubai gold market.